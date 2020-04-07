1  of  75
Wegmans employee tests positive for COVID-19

Health

by: WROC Staff

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wegmans employee who worked at the Perinton location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is located at 6600 Pittsford Palmyra Road. The employee last worked on March 22 and is eligible for a fully paid sick leave according to Wegmans. The store said they are in contact with the Monroe County Health Department and are following its direction.

Below is a statement from Wegmans:

We can confirm that an employee in our Perinton store has tested positive for COVID-19. As cases in our communities continue to rise, we extend our concern for everyone, especially our employees and customers directly impacted.

We continue to implement additional preventative measures for sanitation, hygiene, and social separation guided by the most up-to-date recommendations from health experts and continue to encourage all employees who think they may be sick to stay home – any employee with COVID like symptoms is eligible for a fully paid sick leave. The last day the employee worked was 03/22/20. The store has been cleaned and sanitized multiple times since the employee last worked.  We are in contact with the Monroe County Department of Public Health and following their direction.

Just last week, the grocery store announced employees will be allowed to wear masks while they work to protect themselves from the outbreak.

The company also announced a change in operation hours last month. Now, all Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wegmans is also temporarily closing:

  • All Market Café seating areas
  • All in-store Pubs
  • Select Burger Bars
  • Amore
  • Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.

