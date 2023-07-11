ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Lyons Ambulance service is now named Wayne County EMS and this new service is already proving to be a need.

Wayne County EMS launched on July 2.

“We’ve had 26 incidents that the ambulance has started,” Anthony Verno, Wayne County Public Safety Committee Chairman said. “Either started on or actually worked on since Saturday. So obviously there seems to be a need.”

Lyons is just one of four town ambulance services that will be switched to the county’s hands.

“Phase 1 is the Lyons Ambulance,” Verno said. “The second would be the Sodus Ambulance base. The third would probably be the Rose or someplace in that area on the eastern part of the county. Then the fourth one would be on the western part of the county.”

Part of the reason is that small-town ambulances need support.

“There’s a whole host of reasons why a lot of smaller, let’s say town ambulances are struggling,” he said. “So that’s what the county developed this program for, as a safety net for all those.”

Verno adds, there will be a strong need down the line.

“Quite frankly, we see some more ambulance services going out of business in the near future,” Verno said. “So there’s definitely going to be a need.”

With a new business, comes new jobs.

“We actually hired 21 full-time and part-time employees,” Verno said. “Some of them came from other agencies, some of them came from out of the county. We were able to fill all of our positions.”

Although they are fully staffed now, there are plans in the future for new openings as the county expands these services. Verno also adds the start-up costs may be a lot right now, but he is confident this will bring in revenue in the future.