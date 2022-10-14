VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Watermark Legacy at Fairways in Victor held a wellness fair on Friday with a unique opportunity for their residents.

Physical therapists and flexologists were at the fair to offer one-on-one sessions to help residents learn stretches to keep them flexible, active, and health-conscious.

Ashley Strub, a physical therapist at the event, shared some advice — not just for the seniors, but for anyone when it comes to physical wellness.

“Maintaining physical health, my best advice is if you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it,” Strub said. “So make sure that you’re getting up you’re getting moving, you’re walking those pieces because as soon as you stop, that’s when it’s all downhill.”

The wellness fair also featured information tables for services ranging from medical insurance to nutrition programs.