ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The past two years of the pandemic have been anything but easy, especially for our youngest population.

At a young age, kids have gone through a number of changes during the pandemic, including remote learning for school, canceled extracurricular activities, a lack of socialization and not being able to see friends or family, and sometimes losing loved ones to illness.

Some local therapists say waitlists have “exploded” with the number of children needing to be seen.

“There’s just a really big need for folks to be able to have somebody to talk to, to be able to process the stressors that they’ve been experiencing, and just feel like they have access to supports,” said Maggie Powell, a Registered Drama Therapist and Licensed Creative Arts Therapist, and Senior Staff Clinician at Pediatric Behavioral Health and Wellness.

Powell says what has been especially tough for families is the uncertainty and inability to predict what’s going to happen next.

“There were times where we were like week-to-week, ‘Am I going to be in school? Am I going to be home and on my computer? Am I going to be able to see my family members for a holiday celebration? Or see friends for a birthday celebration? What is safe to do? What’s not safe to do?’” Powell said. “That uncertainty and that lack of ability to kind of predict what’s going to happen next, can really cause a lot of anxiety and stress for kids, for families, for parents and caregivers.”

Matt Maley, a local Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Senior Staff Clinician, said a lack of socialization has also played a big role in kids’ mental health.

“Socialization is so important, being able to go and explore and do new things is so important. And so when a lot of these things are less accessible to kids, that can definitely impact how they’re feeling about themselves,” Maley said. “’Am I fitting in? Am I having positive social experiences?’ So that can be stressful.”

He said the on-going pandemic can be “taxing” on families as a whole too, which can add to stress and anxiety.

“Just kind of in general, being cooped up together can lead to a lot more conflict,” Maley said. “It can be irritating, frustrating, and it’s easy to feel anxious when there’s a huge part of your life that you used to be able to do, that is no longer an option to you.”

The good news is, there are ways parents and guardians can help. Maley said certain tips may work better for different kids, but a good place to start is validating their feelings.

“When kids are having these big feelings and they’re not sure what to do about that, a great first place is just to sit and validate that, ‘Yes, this is very stressful… tell me about that, using some open-ended questions,” Maley said. “So just get them talking about it so they can make sense of a world that feels nonsensical sometimes compared to the experiences that they’ve had.”

Powell said along with validation, she recommends working on the things you can control and focusing on coping and self-care strategies.

As a drama therapist, Powell also recommends making sure kids have time to play.

“For me, storytelling and play and drama are a huge part of how we process these things,” Powell said. “I ran a group with a group of middle schoolers over the summer where we made a stop motion movie about an evil banana virus that took over the world and a bar of soap is what saved the day. There were certainly some parallels there, but also it was a really playful way for them to feel kind of in control of some things that have felt really out of control.”

Local therapists say "waitlists have exploded" with more and more kids needing support during the pandemic. I spoke with some experts about how parents & guardians can be offering support to young ones at home:https://t.co/u2gfMasr1j — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) February 2, 2022

Experts also recommend making sure you’re sleeping and eating enough, drinking water, getting exercise, seeing the sun, and giving yourself grace during this difficult times.

“Just realizing we are taking this one day at a time, one step at a time, and that the ways that we’re feeling are okay and normal and appropriate,” Powell said. “And that there is support and there are ways that we can seek help.”

Maley added: “It’s okay to be where we’re at and to remove some of that judgment around the struggle, because the struggle is hard enough. So if we can focus on finding ways to navigate that, let’s give ourselves some grace by allowing ourselves to be where we are,” he said.

While many therapists currently have waitlists, experts say utilizing school resources, like counselors and teachers, can be helpful. Powell also says pediatricians offices are a great place to start because they will have information about resources and connections.

You can find more resources in Monroe County by clicking here, or call Golisano’s Pediatric Behavioral Health and Wellness center (585) 275-2986.

You can also contact the national mental health hotline at 866-903-3787.