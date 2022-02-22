ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Your teenager may be in a violent relationship.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Chair of the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the troubling trend Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“One in 11 female and 1 in 15 male high school students reported physical dating violence in the last year,” said Dr. Fogarty. “It’s really a big issue.”

Dr. Fogarty said parents should be looking for a number of signs that may signal trouble in a relationship. “If you notice that your child is anxious or seeming depressed, changes in their behavior, maybe they are stopping participating in things that they’ve really enjoyed like extracurriculars, maybe stopping spending time with other friends or family members, the partner seems jealous or possessive, they’re getting a lot of emails or excessive texts – all of those are potential signs that your child is in a relationship that is heading towards abusive.”

If you think your child is in a violent relationship, Dr. Fogarty said to be proactive. “Definitely keeping in contact, so talking with your teenager – and, of course, that starts even when they’re younger helping them understand what healthy relationships look like,” the doctor recommended. “If this is the point where you’re starting to be afraid that they’re in a relationship that’s damaging to them – definitely talk to them about the relationship, let them know that you’re there to listen, to help – not to judge them. There is a national teen dating abuse helpline to call if you’re worried about the teen. There are trained counselors there that can give advice in real-time.”

Love is Respect National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline

Call 1-866-331-9474 or TTY 1-866-331-8453 if you are worried about your teen.

http://www.loveisrespect.org/

Dr. Fogarty added, “In terms of the development of the child and their relationships, we’re looking to model healthy relationships from the time they are little. There is a tool kit that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has put out called ‘Dating Matters’ that focuses on healthy relationship skills and that’s available to the public online.”

Here’s the CDC link:

https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/intimatepartnerviolence/datingmatters/index.html