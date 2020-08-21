Villa of Hope, Strong get aid to expand telepractice for addition services

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday the purchase and installation of equipment to enhance telepractice addiction services statewide.

“As we continue the fight against COVID-19, we must also continue our focus tackling the ongoing opioid epidemic,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This investment in addiction treatment services will help ensure underserved communities have the necessary resources to expand New Yorkers’ access to often life-saving services as we battle the deadly scourge of addiction.”

The awards for the Finger Lakes area are as follows:

Finger Lakes
OntarioFLACRA$14,995
MonroeStrong Memorial Hospital$15,000
MonroeVilla of Hope$14,999

Funding for this initiative was provided through the federal State Opioid Response Grant and administered by Office of Addiction Services and Supports via the Requests for Proposals process.

