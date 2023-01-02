ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The stress of the holidays can often be a perfect storm to enable unwanted behaviors which doesn’t bode well for those battling substance abuse.

Rochester is home to many resources for those battling addiction including Villa of Hope’s Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. Dr. Chastity Murray, the director of the center, explains it is a medically supervised withdrawal and stabilization detoxification center that supports individuals ages 16 and up who are struggling with substance use that may be warning the detox level of care.

Dr. Murray explains that their work at the center not only focuses on stabilizing the individual in the moment, but making sure they are able to sustain that state of stability after the leave the center.

“The great thing about the work we do at the treatment center is from the date of admission, we start working towards aftercare planning. We are very client driven, and we talk to them about what their aftercare plans are, if they’re interested in connecting with an inpatient facility, an outpatient facility or residential level of care. And then our therapists on site work to facilitate completing referrals for whatever those locations might be, in order to be able to connect the clients to ideally go from our facility directly to whatever their next level of care can be, to hopefully avoid any gaps in support while they’re on their recovery journey,” Dr. Murray said.

The holiday time is known for being stress inducing which can at times lead folks down an undesirable route. Dr. Murray says it is noticed in center’s increase in calls.

“The holidays is especially a trying time for many. There’s a variety of reasons that might be influencing that and we definitely see an increase in calls and requests for support around this time of year,” Dr. Murray said. “We currently have openings and are taking immediate admissions at this point.”

If you or someone you know is looking for support, you can call the center at (585) 295-6916 or visit villaofhope.org.