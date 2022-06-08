GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Villa of Hope hosted a press conference celebrating 80 years of service, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce a new mental health and substance use disorder resource Wednesday.

Officials said the new center is called the “Steven Center for Behavioral Health.” The center will include alternative education environments, workforce development, community restoration, and care coordination, as well as a variety of other treatments.

Mental health and substance abuse is on an uptick with youth and minorities in the area and officials from Villa of Hope said they expect to serve 750 people each year at the Steven Center.

“I have to tell you New York State has a mental health and substance use crisis,” said Senator Samra Brouke. “New Yorkers across the State are struggling with their mental health and we’re seeing increases in both mental health diagnosis and substance abuse.”

“When I think about our current mental health climate, I think about how resilient we are as a community,” said Master-CASAC and Monroe County Office of Mental Health director Dr. April Aycock. “I also think about how our community is hurting and experiencing significant substance abuse and mental health challenges.”

Officials from Villa of Hope said that the organization prides itself on assessing and responding to the changing needs of the community by providing medical detox, medication-assisted treatment, mental health counseling, and other services for individuals living with mental health and substance abuse issues.