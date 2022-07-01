HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Victor Counseling Practice held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the opening of their second location on Jefferson Road.

Officials said this new location will house 10 new therapy offices in order to serve up to 750 new clients next year while also expanding access to affordable mental health services.

Gregg Young, the co-founder of Victor Counseling Practice, said the new location is reflective of the organization’s mission to bring healing into the community.

“We felt that it was really something important for the community,” Young said. “It’s something we had our eye on towards really reaching out to the Rochester area, and supporting the community as best we can with a second location.”

The organization was founded in 2018 and grew into a network of providers with over 45 mental health professionals. Officials said they have provided over 13,000 sessions to over 1,500 clients.