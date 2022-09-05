ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roughly 46,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2020, according to the CDC. Suicide is a leading cause of death among children and adults, but recognizing warning signs isn’t always easy.

This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, a time to highlight the numerous resources out there for people battling depression or who have suicidal thoughts.

The Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) in Rochester is recognizing the important week with a variety of different events for veterans and their families.

“Veterans are at very high risk for suicide. We have more than 22 veterans a day taking their own life, which is twice the national average,” said Laura Stradley, the Executive Director of the VOC.

Stradley said while the community has made progress in addressing suicide, there is still a long ways to go. To help, the VOC is hosting the following events this week to help raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Raise the Flag for Awareness Event: 12 p.m. at Highland Bowl in Rochester

“The butterfly is a symbol of hope and so we invite the public to come join us, anybody who has been impacted by suicide in their life, or perhaps somebody who just really wants to help stem that tide for others that are facing that challenge,” Stradley said. “So you come out, we just have a very casual gathering, we hand out American flags, people take some time for reflection, and then we do a butterfly release at the end, symbolizing the hope that still exists for people that are battling mental health and challenges.”









Wednesday, Sept 7: Emerging From Crisis Workshop: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at RIT Inn and Conference Center in Henrietta

“We’ve got a heavy-hitting lineup coming in that day for guest speakers. We’ve got Major General Greg Martin, and he has dealt with bipolar disorder. He started feeling the effects of that initially while he was in service, while he was in combat actually, and so he calls it his ‘Forever War,'” Stradley said. “He’s going to actually come from Florida and talk about the impact of bipolar disorder and mental health on service members.”

Dr. William Gibson, a clinical psychologist, will also be discussing the effects of PTSD and how veterans can move beyond it. Sheriff Todd Baxter with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will talk about how law enforcement and mental health are evolving together and how people can receive support.

Friday, Sept. 9: Armed with Creativity II: A Veterans Art Show: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Flower City Studios in Rochester

“Art therapy is a wonderful way for veterans to express their challenges and to express themselves and the things that they’ve been through,” Stradley said. “Every year, we host an art show for our veterans who have created art, and through their self-expression, others can come and they can view that and it’s a very healing process for our vets.”

The art show will showcase the talent of local veterans and their work, including fine art, woodwork, ceramics, pottery, photography, songwriting and creative writing.









You can learn more about the events and National Suicide Prevention week by visiting the VOC’s website here. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 9-8-8.