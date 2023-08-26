ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is just around the corner, and a concern which often comes up for parents, caregivers and educators alike — teen vaping.

Now, a new device may be a way for students to have the e-cigarettes go undetected.

The FDA sent out warnings to some companies as a way to try to crack down on teen vaping.

A new company recently came out with a device that resembles a common school supply.

“The fact that they’re smaller and flavored and stuff tells you that industry isn’t trying to help us,” Dr. Stephen Cook, a pediatrician for Golisano Children’s Hospital says.

Dr. Cook is referring to products designed to look just like highlighters, but instead are High-Light Vape Pens. He says, although these are geared to adults, teens are still getting ahold of them.

“Nicotine is still a very strong stimulant and an addictive chemical and the teen brain is more susceptible to getting hooked and getting addicted to nicotine,” he says.

According to the company’s Instagram, the devices offer about 20 different flavors which provides users with anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 puffs. Cook says, if teens get ahold of these or any other vape pen device, it can be more harmful than a basic cigarette.

“We know that you can deliver really high concentrations of nicotine through these devices,” Dr. Cook says. “Much more than cigarettes could.”

A recent CDC study found that in 2022, more than 2.5 million middle and high schoolers reported current or past e-cigarette use.

Dr. Cook says, if teens are using these devices, there are plenty of local programs available to help teens put the pen down.