County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
US pulls permission for Chinese masks found defective

Health

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, pallets of medical personal protective equipment are unloaded from a Chinese cargo plane at the Los Angeles International airport. On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration revoked U.S. medical authorization from respirator masks made by more than 60 Chinese manufacturers after they failed to meet standards needed to protect health care workers, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have revoked U.S. authorization for masks made by more than 60 Chinese manufacturers after they failed to meet standards needed to protect health care workers.

The Food and Drug Administration had allowed the imports based on testing data from the companies. Normally, the masks are tested and certified by a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they can be sold in the U.S.

The tight-fitting masks are essential for protecting health care workers treating patients with COVID-19. Faced with critical shortages at U.S. hospitals, the U.S. has accepted donations of masks, gloves and other protective equipment from China and other countries.

The Chinese masks are a version of N95 masks, which have filtration material to keep out at least 95% of particles. The FDA and CDC reported Thursday that new U.S. testing showed dozens of the Chinese masks failed to meet that 95% level. Some of the masks filtered as little as 20% of particles, according to the testing information from the CDC.

Only 14 Chinese masks met U.S. standards, according to an updated list distributed by the FDA. About 80 masks were previously authorized by the FDA beginning in early April.

The FDA said in a letter to health care facilities that the masks could still be used as face coverings to help reduce the spread of airborne droplets when people speak, cough or sneeze.

This week’s FDA decision does not affect imported masks authorized by other foreign regulators, such as the European Union.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

