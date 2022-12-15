ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students of all grades were invited to URMC to participate in an art contest about health equity on Wednesday.

Six judges evaluated the submitted artwork and nine winners were celebrated and awarded prizes ranging from $25-$200.

Dr. Edith Williams, the founding director of URMC’s Office of Health Equity Research, called the contest submissions honest, thoughtful, and heartwarming.

“Health equity needs everyone’s input, especially those who are most vulnerable to the inequities that our communities face,” Dr. Williams said. “So I thought an event that highlighted the thoughts, words, and expressions of our children would be in keeping with the themes that we’re exploring when we talk about equity around health for everyone.”

Dr. Williams added that Rochester is among the worst-performing cities in New York regarding health equity. The goal of the Office of Health Equity Research is to explore what it will take to improve access to quality health care, no matter a person’s race, social status, or neighborhood.