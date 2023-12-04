ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — URMC is almost ready to open it’s new Orthopedics and Physical Performance Center — and News 8 was able to get a sneak preview!

The complex, which cost $227 million to build, is located inside the Marketplace Mall. URMC officials say the center brings technology that is unavailable anywhere else in Wester New York.

Dr. Mike Maloney, sports medicine chief of URMC, explains how having different types of medical care under one roof helps patients.

“Having us all together enhances our communication, enhances our understanding. It helps us take care of patients. It’s not just the surgical, it’s not just the rehab,” said Dr. Maloney. “Being able to offer and address all of those with the goal of getting these young athletes or athletes back to what they want to be doing.”

URMC says the project will make Rochester a regional destination for thousands of patients. It is expected to open its doors Monday morning.