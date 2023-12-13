ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Workers at URMC are officially going on strike Wednesday morning after failed contract negotiations.

The strike will start at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and will go until 11 p.m. Wednesday night. This comes months after the contract between URMC and 1199SEIU, which is the union representing those workers, expired.

The contract’s expiration led to an informational picket being held outside Strong Memorial Hospital. After that, the union then held a vote to start a strike. According to SEIU officials, 99% of voting members authorized the strike and a 10-day notice was delivered.

The union says they are looking for URMC to provide their workers with fair increases in ages and to address staffing issues.

