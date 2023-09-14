ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Updated COVID vaccines and booster shots are expected to be available as soon as Wednesday.

This comes following a CDC vote, approving the new shots from Moderna and Pfizer.

The CDC urges everyone six months and older to get the new shots. Dr. Edward Walsh from URMC listened as the panel voted Tuesday.

“So, the thought is right now this is thought to be a very effective vaccine at preventing the circulating strains,” Dr. Walsh said.

Walsh says talk to your doctor for a course for recommendations, but if you’ve had COVID recently, a booster may not be necessary at this time.