Editor’s Note: The following press conference will available at the top of the page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center joined Finger Lakes Health Thursday to announce an expansion to their collaboration.

Finger Lakes Health will become an affiliate of UR Medicine, starting on August 1.

Officials say this will open up opportunities for patients who haven’t been able to receive care due to 100 percent occupancy at local hospitals.

The expansion, according to organizers, will serve a purpose of allowing Finger Lakes Health to treat patients who can only be treated at UR Medical Centers.