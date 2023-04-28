ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Proper funding for healthcare is at the heart of a major disagreement between state lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul as New York’s upcoming budget is finalized.

Specifically, how much the Medicaid reimbursement rate for services healthcare facilities provide should be expanded.

It has been more than a decade since New York significantly increased the Medicaid reimbursement rate for hospitals and nursing homes.

While Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed new funding in this year’s budget, those in healthcare and other state lawmakers argue it is not enough.

Right now, in New York, healthcare providers are reimbursed an average of 61 cents for every dollar a patient on Medicaid receives.

URMC’s Peter Robinson argues they and many other providers cannot afford this rate.

“Even with the governor’s less than adequate proposals we are seeing deficits into the later years,” Robinson, the URMC Vice President of Government and Community Relations stated. “That’s running up against staff shortages but we don’t have the resources now to bring in the staff that we need.”

Healthcare employees describe the stressful conditions they work through after the pandemic burdened their entire system.

“We’re seeing staffing shortages, overcrowded emergency departments, a very stressful environment for myself and the 1199 family,” URMC Transport Assistant Kellie Miller explained.

In the Senate and Assembly House proposals, hospitals would receive a 10% increase in their Medicaid reimbursement rate while nursing homes would get a 20% increase. To make facilities more financially secure and able to hire more staff.

“Discussions are still ongoing,” Assemblyman Harry Bronson of Rochester said. “So, we’re not giving up until bills are in print and they’re ready to be voted on and we can’t give up.”

Governor Hochul called for a 7.5% jump in the Medicaid reimbursement plan for hospitals and 6.5% for nursing homes. But those in the healthcare field argue that it will not help due to rising costs of care and other cuts the industry faces.

“When there’s been disinvestment for a decade and a half, digging out of that hole with the added pressures of inflation and a workforce shortage is just inadequate,” Assembly Member Jen Lunsford added.

In Governor Kathy Hochul’s latest release about her plan for New York’s upcoming budget, she approves of an additional $1 billion in healthcare capital funding and claims her plan would help 7.8 million low-income families.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks was also in attendance at the rally arguing their proposals can be financed through a more progressive tax system upper-class New Yorkers pay into. Assemblyman Josh Jensen was also in attendance.