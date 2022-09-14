ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced on Wednesday they have partnered with the Patrick P. Lee Foundation to open a new mental health clinic for Upstate New York.

The clinic is called “INTERventions for Changes in Emotions, Perception and Thinking” (INTERCEPT). URMC officials said it works with those who are at high risk for developing mental health disorders and to prevent the onset of psychotic episodes, when possible.

INTERCEPT targets those who are 15-28 years of age who are present with the earliest signs of a mental illness.

The program is led by Dr. Steven Silverstein, a professor of psychiatry, neuroscience, and ophthalmology at URMC, whom officials say was specifically for his effective treatment programs for people with psychotic disorders.

“Like any illness, early identification and intervention leads to better outcomes,” Dr. Silverstein said. “Unfortunately, the tendency in mental health is to wait until there’s a crisis; that is, an initial psychotic episode. Yet, it’s far better for the patient if that can be avoided — and it often can.”

The clinic was made possible by a $770,000 grant from the Patrick P. Lee Foundation, which was established in 2007 to invest in education and mental health programs. More information can be found on the foundation’s website.