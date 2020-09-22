URMC launches virtual program to promote healthy living during quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people may feel stuck in their health journey during the pandemic due to quarantine.

To help those stuck in a rut, the folks at University of Rochester Medical Center for Community Health and Prevention will be hosting an eight-week healthy living course.

The virtual program, called “Promote Health, Prevent Cancer” will be held once per week over Zoom. Participants will learn about effective diet strategies and how to be active on a daily basis to help prevent cancer and other chronic diseases.

“During this time, there are so many crazy things going on in this world, and it’s good for your mental health,” said regional program manager Sarah Merritt. “These classes are great because you get that knowledge on nutrition and you’re being active, but you’re also being interactive with other people.”

“If you haven’t made the step yet to go on a healthier diet, I think it’s a great course for you because you can see small changes can have big benefits over time,” said former program participant Elieen Malloy Desormeaux.

The next course will be offered in early October, but the time to register is now. If you’d like to sign up, call 585-738-5539 or email sarah_merritt@urmc.rochester.edu.