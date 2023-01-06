ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — With Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and able to talk and write as he recovers from going into Cardiac Arrest last week against the Bengals, doctors with URMC who specialize in this type of care spoke about what’s in store next for his treatment and how he got this far.

URMC’s Cardiac Care team credit the training staff for immediately giving CPR to Damar Hamlin on the field as the reason he made it this far recovering. The next phase will be figuring out how this happened which could uncover a genetic heart issue.

Because Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is only 24, Doctors don’t believe he’s suffered cardiac arrest or other heart problems in the past. So, his medical team in Cincinnati is likely to look for other signs.

“Could it be something genetic, something he was born with?” Director of Electrophysiology Lab for UR Medicine Cardiac Care Dr. David Huang said. “We don’t know that of course. Or could it be something traumatic to the chest that induces cardiac arrhythmias leading to cardiac arrest. Yes, those are very rare.”

Doctors at URMC explain keeping his body temperature normal is key to keeping his brain healthy—and they begin monitoring temperatures as soon as the patient is brought in.

“We will help the team who’s going to be admitting the patient determine what level of temperature management should be started for that patient,” Medical Director of UR Medicine Neuromedicine ICU Dr. Debra Roberts explained. “But it’s very helpful to us to see how the brain changes and how the neurologic exam changes over the course of their admission.”

Although it’s too early to tell if Hamlin’s heart suffered any permanent injuries, because of his age and athletic ability they say it can still fully recover. Because he received treatment immediately on the field, doctors anticipate he’s not at risk of facing setbacks.

“Younger the patient, the healthier the patient, those people tend to recover better after a catastrophic event like this,” Dr. Huang said. “Older patients, people who already have other heart problems their recovery in general typically won’t be as good.”

URMC’s cardiac care team has seen patients take as long as 18 months to have their hearts and brain fully recover after going into cardiac arrest. But in the end, they don’t believe Damar Hamlin would be this far along if it weren’t for receiving CPR right away on the field.