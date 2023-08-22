ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — URMC announced the development of the region’s first mental health urgent care clinic for teens and kids has broken ground.

According to UR Medicine, the clinic will offer mental health care to local youth seeking help during a crisis. In addition, Golisano Children’s Hospital will expand programs to meet the demand for mental health services.

The clinic was made possible by a donation from the Brighter Days Foundation and is expected to serve as many as 3,000 kids and teens a year.