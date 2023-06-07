ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As you have likely noticed today, the smell and sight of smoke in the air is strong. And this type of air quality can cause those with medical issues to suffer.

The air quality was predicted to be at its worst today and because of that, first responders are on high alert for calls they may receive for breathing issues.

Mark Philippy, the Operations Manager for AMR says he’s noticing an increase in calls already.

“As you would expect, folks suffering from asthma or other respiratory diseases, any obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, congestive heart failure, they’re seeing a little bit of more sensitivity to that air quality issue.”

When they do get these calls, they’re prepared to check the patient’s breathing, offer them an oxygen mask, and potentially give them medicine. Chief Jonathan Smith of Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance says the best thing to do is get them out of the location causing the problem.

“Realistically we’re trying to remove them from that environment where they are exposed to that continuous smoke and haze and nonsense in the air so by pulling them out of the environment, we can treat them then address medical conditions that come up,” he says.

An ambulance is only a call away, but to prevent from having to do so, first responders ask people to be prepared. Philippy asks people to stay inside if they can and put off any outdoor activities for tomorrow or Friday.

He also asks people to consider wearing a mask. For those who do suffer respiratory issues, he adds it is also a good idea to carry an inhaler or EpiPen to prepare for any issues you may have.