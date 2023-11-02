ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and researchers over at the University of Rochester are taking part in a clinical trial that can help those prone to getting the disease.

It’s called the ‘Ahead Study,’ and it aims to get ahead of the disease before symptoms are noticeable. News 8 spoke to one of the researchers spearheading the trial and he explains how it works.

“We do a screening. Actually, with just a simple blood test. To see if there’s evidence of what we call elevated an amyloid that we see built up in the brains of people that ultimately get Alzheimer’s disease,” University of Rochester Researcher Dr. Anton Porsteinsson said. “We use a medication that was actually approved this year for people clinical symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s called Lecanemab, and it is a humanized monocla antibody.”

The University of Rochester is one of 75 research locations across the United States and Canada conducting the study.

For more information, call (585) 602-5200, or click here.