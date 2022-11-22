ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Thanksgiving dinner will be held for patients and their families at Unity Hospital on Tuesday — and the meal will be prepared by patients of the Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center.

Hospital officials said that this is a step for the center’s patients, who are rehabilitating from neurological injuries.

Officials said the patients will be preparing the meal at the Activities of Daily Living kitchen. They added the kitchen is designed to help patients in recovery learn how to get around the kitchen and cook meals. The patients will then serve the meals to their loved ones.

This is the first time this Thanksgiving dinner will be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unity officials said that patients aren’t able to be with their families on Thanksgiving and this event helps bring their loved ones together for the holiday.