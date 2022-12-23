ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Memorial Medical Center announced that some care centers will be closing early on Friday ahead of the winter storm.

According to the medical center, the following care offices will be closed:

will be closed Friday afternoon, with some morning visits being moved to a virtual appointment with some appointments being rescheduled. The specialty care offices — the cardiology, surgery, women’s care, pain center, wound center, Lipson Cancer Institute, and orthopedics — will close Friday afternoon. As with the primary care offices, some meetings will move online and some will be rescheduled.

— the cardiology, surgery, women’s care, pain center, wound center, Lipson Cancer Institute, and orthopedics — will close Friday afternoon. As with the primary care offices, some meetings will move online and some will be rescheduled. UMMC Imaging at Jerome Center will be closed Friday afternoon and the UMMC Lab at Jerome Center will be closed that afternoon and on Saturday.

As expected, both the United Memorial Center Hospital and Emergency Department will remain open for all emergencies.