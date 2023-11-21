ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 2,000 service workers and caregivers at URMC could soon go on strike as union members are holding a vote Tuesday.

The contract between 1199SEIU and URMC expired on October 31, which led to an informational picket and rally outside of Strong Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department last week in support of a fair contract.

Negotiations for a new contract failed with the hospital system and workers are demanding fair wage increases, a solution for staffing issues, and benefits to recruit and retain workers.

“It appears as though that number is still climbing to some degree,” said 1199SEIU Vice President Tracey Harrison. “Why, it’s because you have some folks saying the wages this employer is offering is not competitive, does not provide a living wage, and then you have those working for their employer for several years who feel as though they are not being valued. That there is no respect for the work they’ve been doing.”

“We keep trying to make everything go and keep trying to make the wheels turn, and unfortunately we’re at the point where now we actually have to get to this point to be able to demand what we need to provide for our families,” added union member Angel Sprinkle.

Voting ends Tuesday evening, where the results will come out if the union voted whether or not to authorize a 10-day strike. The union does not have a set date yet.

Previously, URMC said that it has and will continue to negotiate in good faith. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.