ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following this week’s informational picket, the union representing workers of 1199SEIU will be voting on whether or not to go on strike.

The union, 1199SEIU, will hold a vote on Tuesday on whether or not to go on strike, which would allow its leadership to issue a 10-day notice when it would begin.

This comes as the union and URMC are continuing negotiations, with the union looking for fair increases in wages, a solution to staffing issues, and a benefits package to recruit and retain workers. The contract between the union and URMC expired at the end of October.

The negotiations led URMC’s workers and 1199SEIU members to hold an information picket outside of the emergency room at Strong Memorial Hospital. URMC says they are striving for a contract renewal that is fair and competitive.

This will be yet another vote to go on strike for local healthcare workers. Last August, the nurses of Rochester General Hospital went on strike after their negotiations ended with no resolution. Since then, their union RUNAP (Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals) reached a tentative agreement.