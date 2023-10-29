ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A union contract between health care workers and the University of Rochester Medical Center will expire Monday at midnight.

According to the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the current collective bargaining agreement covers more than 1,800 service workers at URMC.

Following multiple contract extensions, the unions and management are currently discussing other living wage increases and quality benefits that will work to recruit and retain workers. These conversations began at the end of August, according to 1199SEIU.

The release from the union also says there could be a potential picket should there be a failure to reach an agreement.

Contract negotiations will resume Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.