10th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 390 confirmed cases, 25 patients in the ICU
COVID-19 town hall with Adam Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Rep. Morelle
UN: 95% of Europe’s virus dead over 60 but young not immune

by: JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
In this photo provided by the French Army Thursday, April 2, 2020, medical staffs evacuate a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus, Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Orly airport, south of Paris. The operation aims at relieving hospitals in the Paris region, hardly hit by the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Julien Fechter/DICOD via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — More than 95% of those who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60 but young people should not be complacent, the head of the World Health Organization’s office in Europe said Thursday.

Dr. Hans Kluge said age is not the only risk factor for getting a severe case of the virus that has put billions under lockdown and upended the world economy.

“The very notion that COVID-19 only affects older people is factually wrong,” he said at an online news conference in Copenhagen. “Young people are not invincible.”

Those comments echoed similar statements from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The U.N. health agency says 10% to 15% of people under 50 with the disease have moderate or severe cases.

“Severe cases of the disease have been seen in people in their teens or 20s, with many requiring intensive care and some unfortunately passing away,” Kluge said.

He said recent statistics showed 30,098 people have been reported to have died in Europe, mostly in Italy, France and Spain.

“We know that over 95% of these deaths occurred in those older than 60 years,” he said, with more than half of the dead over 80.

Kluge said more than 80% of those who died had at least one other chronic underlying condition like cardiovascular disease, hypertension or diabetes.

“On a positive note, there are reports of people over the age of 100 who were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and have now — since — made a complete recovery,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

