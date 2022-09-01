ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — September is recognized as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Day and, in order to help spread awareness of ovarian cancer, Brighton and Pittsford residents decorated areas of their respective towns with teal ribbons on Thursday.

The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September as part of “Turn the Towns Teal,” a national, nonprofit campaign that aims to promote awareness of the symptoms and risks of ovarian cancer.

According to the campaign’s website, it was founded in 2007 by New Jersey resident Gail MacNeil, who passed away in 2009 after losing a ten-year battle with ovarian cancer. In 2015, the campaign had registrants from every state in the US, along with Canada and Bermuda.

The Town of Brighton began participating in the campaign in 2019 when Brighton resident Ginger Ruff began participating in the campaign after her mother passed away from ovarian cancer in 2014.

“We want women to know what it is, to think about the symptoms — to be their own best advocate,” Ruff said. “So if they do notice something with their bodies, they go to their doctors and get checked out. So they can avoid losing family members like we did.”

This marks the fifth year the Town of Pittsford has participated and the eighth year the Town of Brighton participated in the campaign.

More information about the campaign, as well as a list of the symptoms and risk factors of ovarian cancer, can be found on its website.