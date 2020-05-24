1  of  74
Turkey confirms 32 deaths, 1,141 new COVID-19 cases

A man walks nearby the historical Suleymaniye Mosque where only few face masked people allowed to offer the Eid al-Fitr prayer amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, in Istanbul, early Sunday, May 24, 2020. Muslims in the world are marking a muted and gloomy religious festival of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan _ a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health minister on Sunday announced 32 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 4,340.

Fahrettin Koca also tweeted there were 1,141 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 156,827.

Turkey ranks ninth in a global tally by Johns Hopkins University but experts believe the number of infections could be much higher than reported.More than 118,000 people have recovered, according to the he alth ministry statistics.

The Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, traditionally a time of gathering, was marked by a nationwide lockdown, the first of its kind in Turkey to combat the coronavirus. Previous weekend and holiday lockdowns affected a maximum of 31 out of 81 provinces.

Senior citizens above 65 were allowed out for a few hours for a third Sunday. People under 20 and above 65 have been under full lockdown, but days and times outside have been allotted according to age groups as part of easing efforts.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

