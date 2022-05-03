ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New data released by the CDC regarding hypertensive disorders and pregnancy is raising concerns for doctors.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Chair of the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the data and what it means for pregnancy Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

What are hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (HDP)?

Hypertension is also known as High Blood pressure.

Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy include Chronic HTN or that which develops, prior to pregnancy, or HTN which develops during the pregnancy.

Why is this important?

HDPs are strongly associated with severe maternal complications, such as heart attack and stroke.

They are also a leading cause of pregnancy-related death in the United States.

What are the findings?

The CDC recently analyzed data from 2017 to 2019. In 2017, 13.3% of those delivering in the hospital had a hypertensive disorder in pregnancy, by 2019 this had gone up to 15.9%.

Older women have a higher risk of having HDP.

18% of Women aged 35-44 had HDP and 31%–nearly 1 in 3– of women aged 45-55 years.

There are disparities based on race or ethnicity.

Among Black women, the prevalence was nearly 21%–or 1 in 5 pregnancies– and among Native American women, it was 16%.

What should we do about it?

These findings emphasize the need for fair and equitable medical care for all, and the importance of getting blood pressure checked prior to and during pregnancy. Blood pressure checks are a routine part of prenatal care. If the blood pressure is found elevated, medications can be used to control the blood pressure before the delivery, and special monitoring can be done once the person comes to the hospital in labor.

Source:

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7117a1.htm