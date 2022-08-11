ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health is getting ready to host its largest fundraiser of the year, the White Party!

The White Party is an annual event that includes hundreds of guests, dressed in white, celebrating the progress made toward an AIDS-free generation.

“White parties go back to the 1980s as fundraisers for AIDS. They were the very earliest days of the epidemic and there was a network of white parties throughout Europe, that spread to the United States, all around, coming together and celebrating our advances but also raising money for a very serious and important cause,” said Dr. William Valenti, the Co-Founder, Senior Vice President, and Staff Physician at Trillium Health.

President and CEO of Trillium Health, Andrea DeMeo, said the event is about unification, camaraderie and laughter.

“We have some surprises up our sleeves that our guests always love and some great entertainment,” DeMeo said. “As Dr. Valenti said, it’s looking backward to how far we came, but looking forward in terms of the advances in medical treatment for individuals at risk or living with HIV.”

While the event is a lot of fun for attendees, it also helps Trillium Health expand testing, outreach, education, prevention and treatment of AIDS/HIV.

“The money that we raise at our White Party really ensures that anyone at risk for HIV or living with HIV has access to the prevention, treatment and care that they need,” DeMeo said. “It also supports services that we believe contribute to good health: food security, housing, security, transportation to get medical care.”









Trillium Health started as an AIDS clinic in 1989 and over the years, they have continued their work with prevention programs.

“We now have a couple of options for prevention, both pills and injections that people can take to prevent HIV,” Valenti said. “So we’re really looking at more research, and towards a time when there’s a vaccine. But in the meantime, all of these advances in care have helped stop virus spread, and that’s what this is about.”

The White Party is being held on Saturday, August 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Big White Tent at 170 Science Parkway in Rochester.

The event is already sold out for this year, but DeMeo said Trillium Health is always looking for support. You can learn more about the organization by clicking here.

Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides extraordinary care for all, including

LGBTQ+ health, ensuring equitable, judgment-free, and affordable care. We believe that everyone

who walks through our doors deserves high-quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of income,

sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. For more information, please visit www.trilliumhealth.org.