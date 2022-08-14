ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of people in the Rochester area got dressed in their best white suits for Trillium Health’s eighth annual White Party on Saturday — an event made to celebrate the progress made towards fighting AIDs and HIV.

In addition to the celebration, officials from Trillium Health said that the support they receive helps expand the testing, outreach, and educational services about these diseases.

“We haven’t had this event in two years so getting back together, there’s a lot of energy,” William Valenti, the co-founder and staff physician of Trillium Health exclaimed. “You can talk to people and see them and sort of rally around the idea of ending the HIV epidemic.”

Those looking to learn more or to support the organization can visit their website.