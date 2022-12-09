ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health marked World AIDS Day with a fundraiser held Thursday night.

World AIDS Day is held on the first day of December to spread awareness about AIDS, support those living with HIV, and remember the people who lost their lives from an AIDS-related disease.

Trillium Health’s fundraiser was held to raise awareness for HIV protection. The fundraiser featured an open bar, a brief program, and live performances.

Andrea Demeo, the President and CEO of Trillium Health, added that the event is also meant to honor those who lost their lives to HIV and to look ahead to the future.

“It’s a time to remind us that HIV is still here, right? And there’s still a lot of work to be done. In HIV protection and treatment, removing stigma, and making sure we’re working to improve the quality of life for people living with HIV,” Demeo said.

More information about Trillium Health can be found on their website here.