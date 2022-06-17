ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Trillium Health announced they are closely monitoring the growing number of Monkeypox cases globally — while sharing important updates to the community and their patients.

Experts stress that even though it is important to stay informed about the situation, the reported cases of Monkeypox appear to spread by skin contact and the illness goes away within two weeks.

Experts also add that even though some recent cases involved men who had sex with other men, Monkeypox is not a “gay or LGBTQ+ person’s disease” and nobody should be stigmatized based on their sexual orientation or gender for being infected by the virus.