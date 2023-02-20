ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health announced they have appointed a new president and CEO of the health center on Monday.

According to Trillium Health, Jason Barnecut-Kearns will take the position effective on July 1, replacing Andrea DeMeo, who has been working as the president and CEO since 2015.

“We would like to thank Andrea for her more than eight years of leadership with Trillium,” said Board Chair Cindy Becker. “She has been a dedicated CEO and instrumental in the success of the organization. Andrea’s commitment to Trillium Health is to be commended and her vision for health care in Rochester has left the community in a better place.”

Barnecut-Kearns worked with Trillium Health since March 2018. He served as the agency’s Senior Vice President, CFO, and Chief Development Officer.

Before working with the agency, Barnecut-Kearns worked for Xerox for over 25 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from Bournemouth University, was a recipient of the Rochester Business Journal’s Financial Leader’s Award, and is a member of Bivonia Child Advocacy Center’s Board of Directors.

“Jason has spent years dedicated to Trillium’s mission of providing extraordinary affordable care to all people by spearheading efforts to provide resources from healthcare to transportation to those who need it where they need it,” Becker said.”

Barnecut-Kearns shared that he is thankful to step into the position after DeMeo.

“I’m looking forward to growing Trillium Health and continuing to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare to everyone – regardless of their ability to pay,” said Barnecut-Kearns. “I will honor Trillium Health’s legacy as the leading LGBTQ+ healthcare provider in Rochester, and I will ensure that everyone who walks through our doors receives the same extraordinary care that has become the hallmark of our agency.”