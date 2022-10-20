ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Commissioner of Health Dr. Michael Mendoza announced new initiatives to combat the opioid crisis.

The Monroe County Department of Health said they are joining 33 other communities across New York, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Ohio in launching a communications campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl through targeted advertisements.

This campaign will use social media, PSAs, billboards, events, and outreach programs to share facts about the dangers of the drug while outlining ways to prevent a fatal overdose, such as knowing the signs of an overdose and getting trained in using Naloxone — a medication that can save someone who is overdosing on opioids.

“This is a very important conversation to have in our community,” said Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza. “The vast majority of overdose deaths we are seeing here and across New York and the nation involve fentanyl, which drug dealers are mixing with other substances including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. A very small amount of fentanyl can be lethal, yet some people do not even know they are taking it.”

According to officials, Monroe County is launching an online map that pinpoints the locations of Naloxone boxes that were installed by the county and locations where Naloxone training is offered. The map also gives instructions on how to use Naloxone.

“This is about saving lives. Opioids and drugs laced with illicit fentanyl are driving the overdoses and overdose fatalities in our community and we are using every tool at our disposal to combat this poison from claiming the lives of loved ones,” said County Executive Bello.