The Latest: WHO official calls blood clots ‘very rare’

Police inspect vehicles at a checkpoint as curfew is imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in metro Manila, Philippines a year after the country imposed a lockdown on Monday, March 15, 2021. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

BERLIN — The German government defended its decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it was based on expert advice.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that while she understood some might be worried by the move it should be seen as a sign that “trust in our control mechanisms is justified.”

“That’s why this step could also strengthen trust” in the vaccines, she said. “Concerns are taken seriously and examined. And as soon as these concerns are cleared up a vaccine can be used again without hesitation.”

A spokesman for the Health Ministry said Germany would rely on the EMA decision for how to proceed.

“It’s clear that the EMA decision is binding and of course we will follow the EMA decision too,” said Hanno Kautz.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

SEATTLE — Health officials in Washington state have extended COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to people in the next phase.

Those added on Wednesday include grocery store workers, transit workers and first responders.

KOMO-TV reported that the Washington State Department of Health estimates 740,000 more residents will now be eligible for shots, raising concerns for people who were already eligible but have not yet been be inoculated.

Officials said this week that the state was allotted about 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses or about 11,000 doses for a county like Snohomish County.

About 2.5 million doses have been administered in the state, with 1.3 million people receiving the first shot and 250,000 fully vaccinated.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway has seen a spike in cases, prompting Norwegian Health Minister Bent Hoeie to say that “we are now setting a record that no one wants to set.”

“In the last 24 hours, we have seen 1,156 new cases in Norway,” Bent Hoeie said, adding that official figures show that there have been 5,337 new cases since last week. “This is the highest number we have had since the beginning of the pandemic.

The capital city of Oslo and surrounding region “represent 80% of all (new) cases in Norway,” said Bjoern Guldvog, head of the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

Norway has in recently weeks chiefly opted for local restrictions and recommendation with Hoeie saying that “we want as far as possible to avoid stricter restrictions where there is little infection.”

Oslo has banned more than two visitors in private homes and ordered education in upper school classes as well as universities to switch to distant learning. Restaurants and bars, and non-food shops have also been closed.

CAIRO — Libyan health officials said Wednesday that the variant strain of the coronavirus first detected in South African has now been confirmed in the conflict-wrecked country.

The National Center for Disease Control said at least 15 cases have been reported in the western city of Misrata, along with two more cases of another variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. variant was first detected in Libya on Feb. 24.

The center suggested that the new variants were among the causes of a recent, speedy surge in the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North African country.

Viruses are constantly mutating, and numerous variants have emerged. These variants spread more easily and quickly.

Libya has yet to receive vaccines against the virus,

The center announced Wednesday at least 1,054 confirmed cases and 16 fatalities, brining the tally in the country to 148,175 including 2,422 deaths.

However, the actual numbers of COVID-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament has approved a law mandating electronic bracelets for all arrivals to Israel who are required to quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The new law states that people sent to quarantine at home must wear the tracking bracelet to ensure compliance. If they refuse, they must quarantine in a state-run hotel.

The contentious requirement passed a final vote in the Knesset 4-1 on Wednesday, with only five of the parliament’s 120 members voting on the bill. Critics, including the sole dissenting lawmaker, said that it violates individuals’ privacy.

At the same time, the country’s Supreme Court struck down a series of measures restricting the entry and exit of Israeli citizens from the country, saying those limitations were illegal.

The regulations limiting the number of people entering the country per day to 3,000, and requiring those unvaccinated to receive approval from a committee in order to leave the country, will expire Saturday and cannot be renewed.

GENEVA — A top World Health Organization expert on vaccines says people should feel reassured that even if health authorities turn up a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, such cases are “very rare.”

Dr. Kate O’Brien, who heads WHO’s department of immunizations and vaccines, said the U.N. health agency and the European Medicines Agency are trying to investigate the possibility of a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca shots. The potential side effect has prompted some countries — mostly in Europe — to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A WHO committee on vaccines is looking into the issue.

The current “benefit-risk assessment” from the European Medicines Agency and WHO is for countries to continue giving people AstraZeneca shots, she said. Both WHO and EMA are expected to present updated recommendations on Wednesday or Thursday.

O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.

Dr. Annelies Wilder-Smith, a technical adviser to a WHO expert panel on vaccines, noted that studies on the J&J vaccine involving some 42,000 people turned up 10 cases of blood clotting in the placebo group — slightly more than half of all participants — and 14 cases among those who were administered the vaccine. She called that difference “not statistically significant.”

NEW DELHI — India says it’s going ahead with administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with “full vigor’’ as it has seen no signs the vaccine causes blood clots in recipients.

Government health expert V.K. Paul said Wednesday that India’s Health Ministry was aware of the potential blood clot issue but that “today, there is no concern at all.”

He said around 10 European countries have paused giving the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution.

Paul spoke as coronavirus infections have jumped acutely in several parts of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ordered ramping up of surveillance and testing to stop an emerging “second peak” of coronavirus infections. Modi warned that the country was at risk of a nationwide outbreak if authorities did not curb the stop the localized surges.

The Health Ministry said confirmed cases in 125 of India’s more than 700 districts jumped by 100-150% in the past two weeks.

Modi said infections have spread from bigger to smaller cities and pose a danger to villages where vast multitudes of people live.

On Wednesday, India reported 28,903 new confirmed infections after slipping to under 10,000 per day in February. The daily numbers brought the country’s total case count to 11.4 million on. Wednesday, the third-highest number in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 and has so far given 35.1 million doses across the country. It approved emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and another vaccine produced by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is suggesting that some Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated for the coronavirus are unpatriotic.

Speaking to ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday, Biden said he had hoped to get politics out of the nationwide vaccination campaign, and that he’s been surprised by some who are refusing to get shots.

Biden said: “I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about I’m not going to get the vaccine, ‘I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’”

The president added: “Why don’t you be a patriot, protect other people?”

Biden emphasized that the three vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and essential to getting the country past the pandemic. He noted that the biggest change in his life since getting vaccinated on TV in December was, “I can hug my grandkids now.”

WARSAW, Poland — Government officials in Poland have voiced alarm over a rapid spike in confirmed coronavirus cases and indicated that nationwide measures could be adopted if the trend continues.

Poland reported 25,052 confirmed new cases on Wednesday and 453 COVID-19 deaths, about twice as many from a single day than there were at the end of last month.

Almost 2,200 out of the nation’s 3,000 ventilators are taken and the number of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients is the highest since the start of the pandemic, at more than 21,500, out of some 30,000 available.

The statistics are raising expectations of a return to a full nationwide lockdown. The government banned leaving home except for essential needs the last time there were over 25,000 new daily cases.

Polish media say another ban on leaving home might include during the April 4-5 Easter holiday.

Poland, which has a population of 38 million, has registered nearly 2 million virus cases and 48,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

BELGRADE, Serbia — A prominent Serbian epidemiologist has warned that soaring coronavirus infections could jeopardize the Balkan nation’s vaccination drive, which has been among the fastest in Europe.

Dr. Mijomir Pelemis told state RTS television on Wednesday that as more people get infected with the virus they cannot be vaccinated, which could slow down the process.

Serbia has introduced a lockdown until the end of the week, closing down all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops and businesses. The country of 7 million people has confirmed more than 5,000 new cases on Tuesday, which was the highest number in months and more than double than the daily cases reported in early March.

Health authorities in Croatia also reported reported a huge jump in new daily cases. They said Wednesday that 1,445 new cases were confirmed in 24 hours, compared to an average of several hundred in previous weeks. A 12-year-old girl with heart problems was among the dozen people who died, officials said.

Coronavirus infections have soared in the past days in neighboring Bosnia as well.

Serbia has vaccinated nearly 800,000 people with both doses and around 500,000 have received a dose.

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Authority says it will receive 62,000 coronavirus vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries.

Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said authorities would receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. He said the AstraZeneca vaccine will be kept in storage until the World Health Organization addresses recent safety concerns.

The supplies are the Palestinian Authority’s first doses from the WHO’s COVAX initiative. They would be enough to vaccinate 31,000 people out of a population of nearly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

To date, the PA has received 2,000 doses from Israel and acquired another 10,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Authorities in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas, have received 60,000 doses from a political rival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who is based in the United Arab Emirates.

The U.N. agency for children tweeted pictures of the latest shipment arriving and said the vaccines would be distributed in both the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel, which has vaccinated more than half its population of 9.3 million, has faced criticism for not sharing more of its supplies with Palestinians. Israel says its own citizens are the priority, and that under interim peace agreements the PA is responsible for health care in the territories it administers. The PA says it is securing its own supplies.

Israel recently began vaccinating the estimated 100,000 Palestinians from the West Bank who work in Israel and Jewish settlements.

MADRID — Spanish health officials say they are investigating two more cases of adverse reactions among people who received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Spain has joined other European countries in temporarily halting vaccination with AstraZeneca doses due to a rare form of blood clots affecting the brain paired with blood coagulation problems that has manifested in a limited number of recipients.

The European Medicines Agency is scheduled to disclose results of an initial investigation on Thursday but both the agency and the World Health Organization have so far insisted that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its possible dangers.

Spain’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that one person died of a brain stroke that resulted in internal bleeding and a second person who died suffered an abdominal blood clot. Both had been vaccinated in the previous 16 days.

Including the two deaths, the country’s medicines agency has recorded three suspicious cases so far among 975,661 AstraZeneca doses administered.

Authorities said they are investigating if there is a cause-effect relation with the vaccine apart from the timing of the affected people getting vaccinated.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister said Wednesday that coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country.

The warning came hours after authorities said the COVID-19 positivity rate had jumped to 8.4% in about a week.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad asked people to strictly adhere to social distancing rules to avoid infection as health workers braced to handle the situation at hospitals in high-risk cities.

The third wave of virus infections in Pakistan intensified earlier this month after authorities opened schools for regular classes across the country. The country on Wednesday reported 2.351 new confirmed cases and 61 more deaths in 24 hours.

Pakistani authorities said another half-million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by neighboring China have arrived in the country.

China gave another 500,000 doses to Islamabad in February.

