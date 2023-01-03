ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local doctors are weighing in on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury during Monday night’s suspended game in Cincinnati.

While a number of unanswered questions remain, the biggest takeaway from experts is the awareness and understanding of CPR training that could help save a life.

As shock emerged following Hamlin’s collapse, and whether fans watched in person or from home, doctors say the magnitude of what transpired is jarring.

“For a lay person to watch this in the stands, seconds seem like hours. From my objective just watching it on TV, EMS got to him very quickly. CPR was administered very quickly. Those are all things that are really important when you’re thinking about long term survival and making sure he has a full neurological recovery,” said Dr. Scott Feitell, director of the cardiac intensive care unit for Rochester Regional Health.

Dr. Feitell of RRH and Dr. Stephen Cook of the University of Rochester Medical Center agree that the timely fashion in which first responders reached the field in Cincinnati was crucial.

“Whatever the cause, they initiated CPR and they were able to maintain blood flow and get him to the appropriate facility and setting as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Cook.

Through recent research, the American Heart Association found almost half of those surveyed felt they were not apt to administer CPR to someone in a public setting because they thought if they were not​ fully trained or certified, they could not do it.

Jason Stulb, American Heart Assocation executive director for the Buffalo and Rochester areas, says that is a major misconception.

“Bystander CPR is a version of CPR that we call hands-only CPR. It is just chest compressions and no breaths administered. You do not need to be fully trained or certified to administer hands only CPR,” said Stulb.

Stulb added not everyone is fortunate to have resources at their immediate disposal, including an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

While answers await in the case of Damar Hamlin, the continued urge to learn bystander CPR remains at the forefront.

“That time to taking action is absolutely critical. If you can immediately start CPR, you drastically that person’s chance of survival,” said Stulb.

For more information on resources and training made available by the American Heart Association on CPR and heart health, visit their website.