Support group helps heart transplant patients stay connected

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local support group is helping heart patients stay connected in a safe way.

The LVAD support group was created at the start of the pandemic. An LVAD is used as an interim device for a heart transplant. The group said sharing their experience is helpful, especially to newcomers.

“It’s great. It’s a way to connect with people who have LVADs — It gave me some new friends and we can get together and share things that help each other out,” Ron Jennings said, who himself has an LVAD.

Over 5,000 people receive a heart transplant every year, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Being able to invite the caregivers and patients who are about to get the LVAD so they can come in and listen and ask questions,” Rochester Regional Health Social Worker Kourtney Reed said.