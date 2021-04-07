Study shows promising results for those with MS and COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recent studies find those living with MS are not at greater risk for complications from COVID-19.



Researchers looked at data from more than 1,600 MS patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The findings show little difference in COVID’s impact on those with MS and those who do not have the disease.

“It doesn’t appear that having MS increases the risk for more complications, the rate of hospitalization, the rate of needing a ventilator, artificial ventilation, the rate of ICU admission, and the rate of death,” Dr. Robert Fox of the Cleveland Clinic said.

“They were all very similar to what we’ve seen overall in the North American population.”

Doctors say people with MS should get the vaccine, with preliminary data showing it’s considered safe.