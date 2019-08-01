Study: PE fitness tests have little positive impact on students

Topeka Seaman Middle School students perform a push-up demonstration Thursday, January 30, 2014, in Topeka, Kan. The students participated in the Kansas Fitness Information Tracking program that studied the link between physical activity and student test scores. (AP Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study by Science Daily says that school fitness tests have little impact on students, and that for many, that class time could be better spent.

The new research, led by scientists from Louisiana State University and Adelphi University, suggests that school fitness tests are rarely used to educate students about fitness.

“We cannot help but think that class time would be better spent,” said lead researcher Kelly Simonton of LSU in the study.

Previous studies have claimed either intense positive or negative effects, based on students’ and teachers’ memories of fitness tests. Authors of the new study say the purpose of their new research was to examine how girls’ and boys’ performances in fitness tests predict future attitudes and emotions towards physical education curriculum.

The study found that those who performed well in the curl-up test, to assess abdominal strength, actually increased rates of anger towards PE for both boys and girls.

