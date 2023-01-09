ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local doctor discussed new research into ear tube surgery for children.

Dr. Michael Pichichero of Rochester General Hospital’s Research Institute says that the new data indicates that fewer kids need ear tubes if they have chronic ear infections.

Dr. Pichichero’s study, which followed 300 children from ages 1-3 years old, showed that 90% of those kids had ear infections that stopped before they needed tubes.

“For 90% of those children, the window of susceptibility, the beginning of the first ear infection until the last ear infection, for 90%, that was 10 months,” Dr. Pichichero said. Well, if it took 6 months to get three [infections], then you go to the ear nose and throat doctor, and then you get the surgery scheduled, then you have the surgery. By the time that window is over, the ear infections were already over.”

Dr. Pichichero said that the study indicates that the tube surgery would not have stopped the infections.