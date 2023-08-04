ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine announced that the emergency department at Strong Memorial Department is very crowded Friday morning.

In a social media post, UR Medicine says that there are extra doctors and nurses in the emergency department to care for all patients, but they warn that those who are there for non-critical emergencies may experience longer wait times.

It is currently unknown what is causing the emergency department to be crowded. News 8 has reached out to UR Medicine for further comment on the issue.

Patients with non-emergencies looking to see a provider are asked to seek faster ways to see a provider, such as on-demand video visits or by going to an Urgent Care. More information on these alternatives can be found on URMC’s website.