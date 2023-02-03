ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association and UR Medicine are holding an educational event to raise awareness for heart disease in women.

In order to raise awareness, the staff of UR Medicine’s Cardiac Care will be showing those who attend how to perform CPR. The staff will also provide blood pressure screenings.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, men, and people of most racial groups in the US. One person dies every 34 seconds in the US from cardiovascular disease.

In 2020, over 600,00 people have died in the US from heart disease, the CDC reported.

Go Red for Women is a national initiative to increase awareness for heart health awareness in women. The mission of the initiative, according to its website, is to help women prevent themselves from getting cardiovascular diseases through education and helping them change their lifestyles.