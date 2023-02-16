ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester area is seeing an uptick in reported stomach bug cases this winter, according to one local pediatrician.

There’s been no local testing as of yet to determine what the bug is, but the most common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.

Dr. Caryl Bjorseth with Rochester Regional Health says the increase could be due to less masking, after two years of the pandemic.

The stomach virus is hitting all ages, and can be pretty contagious.

“For most families, it’s hitting the whole family,” Bjorseth said. “One child will get it and then you know, someone else in the family and even some of the parents. Now we’re also having an outbreak of strep throat, that’s been more than usual.”

The best way to tackle the illness — hydration and getting enough rest. If you notice any signs of dehydration, you’re advised to seek immediate help.