ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials from the National Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter is holding their annual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Rochester walk on Saturday, July 9 at Genesee Valley Park.

Scleroderma, also called CREST Syndrome, is a group of diseases that are associated with the tightening of the skin. It more often affects women, and side effects include joint pain, exaggerated response to the cold, and heartburn. It may also cause problems in the blood vessels, internal organs, and digestive tract.

Officials said the walk is meant to bring together those affected, their family and friends, and volunteers to honor the people who suffer from this group of diseases, raise awareness, and fundraise.

There will be a variety of food, raffles, and entertainment. All funds raised will help provide education and support services while also supporting research to discover the cause and overcome scleroderma.

Registration and check-in is at 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

Registration forms and donations can also be mailed to the Tri-State office (59 Front Street, Binghamton, New York 13905).

Pre-walk registration fee is $25 for 16 years and older and $10 for ages five to 15. Event registration the day of is $30 for participants 16 years and older and $10 for ages five to 15. Children under the age of five are free for both registrations.

Participants can register to walk or sponsor a walker at www.SteppingOutWalk.org.

The Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter is a non-profit organization that serves people living with scleroderma. Scleroderma is believed to be an autoimmune disorder.