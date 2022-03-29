ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring is the perfect time of year to be active outdoors.

Dr. Soumya Sridhar with Highland Family Medicine discussed the importance and benefits of staying active Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Why is it important to stay active?

So we generally know it is important to stay active. We know it can help maintain a healthy weight and help with weight loss. However, maintaining a healthy weight is not the only benefit of staying active there are several other long-lasting benefits as well.

What are some key benefits of staying active?

Staying active can help improve mood. When you are active there is an increase in endorphins in or body. These are hormones that boost a sense of positivity.

It can help improve the quality of sleep.

It also helps strengthen muscles and bones.

It can also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases as well.

How often should we aim to stay active and what can we do to stay active?

Current guidelines recommend 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise for adults five days per week. It can be really challenging for many of us to go to the gym. There are other alternatives that can help us get to be active such as:

Walking about 2 miles in 30 min

Walking stairs for 15 minutes

Jump rope for 15 minutes

Gardening 30-45 minutes

If we’re not sure about our ability to handle a new active routine, what’s an important first step?

Always make sure to check with your family doctor or your primary care provider if there are any specific recommendations for staying active based on your health.